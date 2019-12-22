SAN ANTONIO — Three people were injured after a driver crashed into a Bexar County Deputy's unit early Sunday.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 and Boerne Stage Road.

Authorities said the deputy was helping the people with their stalled vehicle when a female driver in a white sedan pummeled into his patrol car, causing it to roll over.

A man and woman were pinned underneath the vehicle and a child, who was in the deputy's car keeping warm, was also hit, BCSO said.

The man was taken to University Hospital by AirLIFE in critical condition. The woman and child were taken to University by ambulance in serious condition.

BCSO said the deputy was not hurt but the woman driving the car who hit the patrol vehicle could face charges. It is unclear if alcohol was involved.

I-10 and Boerne Stage Road will be shut down for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS 5 for updates.