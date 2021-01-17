BCSO: Woman calls for help after crashing into motorcyclist, then takes off

Authorities said a woman called for help to report she hit a motorcyclist and did not see where he landed.

SAN ANTONIO — A hit-and-run on the northwest side left a motorcyclist in critical condition, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the access road of Interstate 10 West near Fair Oaks Ranch Parkway.

Authorities said a woman called for help to report she hit a motorcyclist and did not see where he landed. When first responders arrived to search for him, the woman took off, BCSO said.

The man was found about 50 yards away from the initial crash. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

BCSO said they are trying to contact the woman, but she is reportedly not cooperating. The woman was driving a black SUV and authorities said she could face charges.