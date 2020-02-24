As he was being walked out of the San Antonio Police Department in handcuffs, Zachary Neuhaus had one thing to say.

"They're liars," he muttered to cameras before the police car closed. The 27-year-old was arrested on two charges of continuous trafficking of persons after two young boys came forward.

"Highly possible that there are more victims," Officer Alisia Pruneda said.

But this was just one of three cases in the last week that had a trafficking undertone.

On Friday, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced three arrests in two separate cases in which he feels the victims were moments away from human trafficking.

"It's really a disturbing trend," he said. " Quite frankly many times these young people will disappear into the world of human trafficking once they meet up with the suspect."

Fortunately, Sheriff Salazar says that was not the case in these two instances. Three men are facing charges ranging from sexual assault of a child to online solicitation of a minor.

"I'm just going to say it. There's an uptick in violence against women in general trafficking being one of them," Reverend Denise Barker told KENS 5 on Sunday.

"We are the cross-section of 35 & I-10 which really makes us a thoroughfare for traffickers."

Reverend Barker is the founder of Magdalena House a transitional community for adults who have been trafficked.

"I have a young woman she was a trafficking victim out of Harris county and she is now a floor manager of a BMW," Barker said. "Just some amazing stories of these girls that have had no sense of self."

Success stories Barker says we need more of as she encourages the public to be vigilant, you never who you might save.

"You could be opening the door for a rescue," she insisted.