SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sherrif's Office responded to a shooting on the northeast side.

The incident took place in the 6600 block of Lakeview Drive before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

BCSO said two men were shot and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in unknown conditions.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect and the San Antonio Police Department Eagle chopper is aiding in the search.

The motive for the shooting was not reported.

