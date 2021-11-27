BCSO: Two arrested after deputies find more than $1,300 of stolen items from North Star Mall

BCSO said the suspects also had methamphetamine.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were arrested at North Star Mall, accused of stealing more than $1,300 worth of items, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The department posted to their Facebook page saying the arrest was a part of Operation Holiday Safety.

As deputies were patrolling the parking lot of the mall, they saw a 41-year-old woman wearing a backpack walking by cars in the lot. Shortly after, a 39-year-old man arrived to pick her up and drop her off at the entrance.

BCSO said the woman was seen leaving the mall shortly after and the man picked her up. After they drove away, deputies pulled them over near the mall and reportedly found stolen clothes from Macy's, Victoria’s Secret, Hollister, American Eagle, Guess and Dillard’s totaling to $1,365.02.

BCSO said the suspects also had methamphetamine. The woman, identified as Valerie Cantu-Mora, was booked for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, state jail felony, and theft under $2,500 enhanced, state jail felony.

The male suspect, Raymond Cruz, was booked on possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, State Jail Felony, and theft $100- $750, Class B Misdemeanor.

