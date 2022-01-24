BCSO to provide update on two recent cases and collective bargaining agreement

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon and will be live streamed within this article.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office plans to provide an update on two recent cases on Monday afternoon.

In a news release to media, BCSO said Sheriff Javier Salazar will also provide an update on the collective bargaining agreement for deputies.

According to an agenda for Tuesday's Bexar County Commissioners meeting, BCSO plans to request 68,912 in overtime hours for uniformed officers who work mandatory overtime in the Adult Detention Center.