'Indicators of foul play' | Human remains found in far west Bexar County

While a rancher was walking through a field, he smelled a foul odor. He then discovered the remains.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office held a news conference after human remains were found.

The incident happened around noon Saturday in the 11400 block of Kearney Road in Atascosa.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said a rancher was surveying the land doing a walk through to see if it was suitable for livestock. While walking through the field, he smelled a foul odor.

After looking around, they reportedly found body parts and clothes scattered throughout the area. Sheriff Salazar said it's unclear how long this person has been dead, but it appears they died a few months ago, possibly in the summer.

Authorities were able to uncover most of the skull with teeth intact. They are hoping to use dental records to identify the person. However, Sheriff Salazar said BCSO may release photos to the public of the clothes found in hopes family members recognize the clothing.

If you have any information that could help authorities identify the victim, or if you noticed anything suspicious in the area, you are urged to contact BCSO.

Sheriff Salazar said foul play is assumed. Especially with the placement of the body being so deep into the woods, there are "more indicators of foul play than accidental."