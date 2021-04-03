BCSO: Ten people jump out of vehicle in traffic stop

Three people were taken into custody and authorities are searching for the remaining suspects.

SAN ANTONIO — Homeland Security is investigating after ten people jumped out of an SUV and ran from deputies, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office says.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South Callaghan Road.

BCSO said a deputy attempted to stop an SUV that was reportedly speeding. That's when ten people jumped out of the vehicle and ran, including the driver.

Three people were taken into custody and authorities are searching for the remaining suspects.