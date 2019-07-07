SAN ANTONIO — Two women in their 70s say they were assaulted by a 19-year-old man who took their phones away when they tried to call for help.

The suspect has been identified as Joseph Seitz. He is facing two charges of injury to the elderly and one count of interfering with an emergency call, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Seitz is accused of stealing from the women on previous occasion and attacking them when they refused to drop the charges against him.

BCSO reports that Seitz is in custody at the Bexar County Jail.