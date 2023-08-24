One person is in custody after making suspicious comments at JBSA-Lackland

JBSA-Lackland was advising drivers to use an alternate route.

SAN ANTONIO — One person is in custody after a suspicious package was found at a JBSA-Lackland gate causing road closures Thursday morning, according to a JBSA-Lackland spokesperson.

Officials responded to the scene at the Luke East gate around 8:45 a.m. Thursday after a man mentioned he had a package in his vehicle, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said security personnel is currently responding to the suspicious package at the Luke East gate and one person is in custody.

They have currently closed the entrance to Luke East gate and officials are redirecting traffic to the Selfridge gate.

JBSA-Lackland says Military Drive has reopened.