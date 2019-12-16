SAN ANTONIO — A suspected drunk driver ran a stop sign and plowed into a Bexar County Deputy, BCSO said.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Highway 90 and Montgomery Road on the far west side.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a male driver in a black truck T-boned the Deputy as he drove across the bridge at Montgomery.

Authorities said Emergency Medical Services took the Deputy to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital- Westover Hills as a precaution.

The driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital but facing possible Driving While Intoxicated charges, authorities said.

