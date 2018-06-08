SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect who fled custody Monday morning is now back in custody.

According to BCSO, Sergio Jurado took off from the Bexar County Court House at 300 Dolorosa. The sheriff's office says he has dark hair and "possibly has facial hair." He was wearing a blue shirt and was in handcuffs at the time of his escape.

Jurado was making an appearance at the 226th Court Monday facing drug possession and criminal trespassing charges.

According to Bexar County District Clerk Donna McKinney, Jurado arrived at court late, so the judge issued a warrant. By the time Jurado showed up, the warrant became a bond forfeiture. He was asked to wait, but he left with his attorney instead.

BCSO says that if anyone has any information about the suspect or his whereabouts to contact Law Enforcement immediately.

