BCSO, Southwest ISD to hold meeting about School Safety Task Force

SAN ANTONIO — School safety is on top of people's minds for families in southwest Bexar County.

Because of that, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Southwest ISD will be holding a meeting to give an update on the School Safety Task Force.

The BCSO says they’ll be providing an update about the dangers of THC vape pens.

According to BCSO, it’s the root of violent crime in the area.

They’ll be sharing crime trends and safety tips with parents.

Additionally, Southwest ISD will give an update on measures the district has taken to ensure student safety.

Last week they also announced increased patrols at Southwest High School and Brennan High School.

The task force announced they arrested two 16-year-olds, finding a fake gun, vape pens and shell casings in a car.

It’s not clear at what school this incident happened.

The sheriff’s office held a similar meeting last week to talk about their efforts at Northside ISD.

According to state law, possession of up to four ounces of marijuana is a misdemeanor.

However the possession of a dab pen is a state jail felony, regardless of the THC oil found in it.

This could result in jail time and fines of up to $10,000.

Sheriff Salazar says he wants to expand this task force throughout Bexar County.

Monday night’s meeting will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Southwest High School.

