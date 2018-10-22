SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar spoke to African American teens from across San Antonio at a screening of the movie The Hate You Give on the north side Sunday evening.

The interactive event was hosted by the San Antonio Association of Black Journalists at the Palladium.

Anne Burnham, St. Mary’s Clinical Professor of Law, in addition to Sheriff Salazar spoke to the crowd about their rights when interacting with police before the movie started.

The Hate You Give (T.H.U.G) is a movie about a teenage girl who witnesses her unarmed friend fatally shot by police. Her journey as the sole witness to the incident is chronicled through the movie directed by George Tillman.

