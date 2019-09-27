BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Three sergeants that were put on administrative leave following the erroneous releases of two inmates last week have been cleared to return to work, according to a spokesperson with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

BCSO's spokesperson told KENS 5 that all three sergeants were cleared of criminal charges, however, discipline is still pending and the case is ongoing.

Last week, two inmates were erroneously released during two separate occasions.

Esequiel Hernandez, 57, was mistakenly released on the morning of September 19. Hernandez was re-arrested four hours later.

Later that day, Erica Morales, 32, was also mistakenly released. Morales was re-arrested later that evening.

On September 22, in response to the releases, a spokesman for BCSO announced that the agency would overhaul their current booking process. Johnny Garcia, a spokesman for the agency, stated that three captains would begin overseeing booking.

Since that time, two inmates were mistakenly sent to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on September 26.

Below is a look at the mistaken releases by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office that have occurred in 2019:

