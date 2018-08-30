SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County deputies busted a narcotics operation on the west side Wednesday night, according to the BCSO Facebook page.

Deputies were executing a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of West Commerce Street on Wednesday evening. They seized approximately 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 2 grams of heroin, and $13,188 in cash. They also found two money counters, a digital scale, and packaging.

Daniel Villarreal, 33, was arrested and charged with:

possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance over 400 grams.

possession to deliver a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.

