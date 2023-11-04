BCSO searching for missing teen girl

BCSO stresses that anyone found harboring Dodd may face charges for harboring a runaway which is a misdemeanor that includes jail time.

SAN ANTONIO — Officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen April 8 in the 9000 block of Macaway Road, officials said.

Mckynzie Marie Dodd was last seen wearing a grey hood with black pants and carrying a PINK duffle bag, Bexar County Sheriff's say. She also has a butterfly nose piercing.

Dodd is described as being 5'1 and weighs 115 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Dodd's whereabouts is asked to contact the BCSO at (210) 335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.