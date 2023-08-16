BCSO searching for missing 20-year-old man

Authorities said Charles James Kelly hasn't been seen since about 6:30 pm on August 15.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 20-year-old man who was last seen Tuesday.

Authorities said Charles James Kelly hasn't been seen since about 6:30 pm on August 15. They did not specify where he was last seen, and said that he has a medical condition that requires medication. *

"Anyone with information on Charles’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org," BCSO said.

They said he's about 6 feet tall and 120 pounds with black hair and black eyes. They said he was wearing a black top, blue jeans, and black shoes with a red Nike logo.

