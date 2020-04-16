SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding 15-year-old Itzayana Alvarado, who they say has been missing since April 8.

They say she was last seen at the 15000 block of Rosa Trail, and she currently has red hair and a nose piercing. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

"Those found to be harboring Itzayana may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000; or can be charged with Interfering with Child Custody which is a State Jail Felony punishable up to 2 years in jail with a fine not to exceed $10,000," BCSO said via email.