BCSO searching for missing swimmer on Calaveras Lake

Officials say two men went into the lake and only one came out. They are actively searching for a drowning victim.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Bexar County Sheriff's Office says they are actively searching for a missing swimmer on Calaveras Lake in southeast Bexar County.

The man was reported missing around 9:37 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials say that two men entered the lake and only one returned. They believe the other man may have drowned and are actively searching for him.

We have a crew on the way and will update this story as we learn more information.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.