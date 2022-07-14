BCSO searching for missing 13-year-old

Dynisha Jones was last seen wearing a blue/grey jacket, white shorts and one black and one white croc.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old who was last seen on July 13 in the 7000 block of Estrid Trail around 5 p.m.

Dynisha Jones was last seen wearing a blue/grey jacket, white shorts and one black and one white croc.

She is 4'11, weighs 154 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Officials say her braids are gold and she has a scar on her left forearm.

If you have seen Jones or know where she could be, you are asked to contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call (210) 335-6000.