Police are searching for a man they believe died while being smuggled into the country, according to Sheriff Salazar.

Authorities searched 1604 near Pleasanton Road Sunday afternoon on horseback.

"It's a bit hot for them and so we're going to call it a day for today. You may see increased Sheriff's office activities as patrol deputies may be coming in the area, but certainly tomorrow, you may see some horses," said Sheriff Salazar.

He also stated how drones may be seen throughout the south side as the search continues.

BCSO

If you have any questions or information regarding the missing person, you are encouraged to call (210) 335-6070 or email bcsotips@bexar.org