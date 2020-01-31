SAN ANTONIO — Local deputies have an unusual investigation on their hands and are asking the public for any information regarding a man who was seen walking around a far north Bexar County neighborhood sans any clothes on Tuesday.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted a (censored) photo of the unidentified individual, captured via surveillance video, on its Facebook page Thursday evening, and say they believe "this is not the first time this man has been seen walking around the neighborhood nude."

BCSO says the photo was taken in the Timberwood neighborhood, and officials are asking anyone with information as to the man's identity or additional surveillance footage of him to contact the office.