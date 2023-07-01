x
BCSO searches for missing teen last seen on June 30

Officials say, Julissa Barron, 13, was last seen June 30 around 8:48 p.m. at the 900 block of Cozumel Emerald.
Credit: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is searching for a missing teen who was last seen Friday evening on the far west side. 

Officials say, Julissa Barron, 13, was last seen June 30 around 8:48 p.m. at the 900 block of Cozumel Emerald.

She was last seen wearing a white Rugrats cartoon top, white pants and black crocs. 

Barron is describes as 5'2'', weighs 212 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. 

Officials say Barron has medical conditions that require medications. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at (210) 335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

   

