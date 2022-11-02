BCSO searching for missing person last seen in Somerset

Austin Travis Wiseman, 25, was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road.

SAN ANTONIO — BCSO is asking for help in looking for a missing man last seen on the far southeast-side after he didn't show up for work on October 30, according to a BCSO Facebook post. He has not been seen since that morning.

Austin Travis Wiseman, 25, was last seen in the 20000 block of Somerset Road. He is described as 6'1" in height and weighing 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a New York Mets jersey, black pants and black shoes. He also has a tattoo sleeve on his left forearm and Aztec/Mayan tattoo on left hand. Wiseman has a small scar on his forehead, and wears glasses.

Wiseman drives a 2013 Red Cadillac ATS with a license plate number RJM 7823.

The post says Wiseman could be in the area of the 7000 block of Potranco Road or in the area of the 20000 block of Somerset Road.