BCSO looking for missing 15-year-old boy

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says they need help finding a 15-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday southwest of San Antonio.

Benjamin Mancoso was last seen on July 12 around 2:30 pm in the 16000 block of Shepherd Road, BCSO said. They added that he was wearing black shorts, a light blue v-neck t-shirt, grey New Balance shoes, and that he has medical conditions that may require medication.

"Anyone with information on Benjamin's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org," BCSO said. "Those found to be harboring Benjamin may face charges for Harboring a Runaway which is a Class A Misdemeanor punishable up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000."

