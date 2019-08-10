SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Precinct 2 constables deputies weren't doing their jobs.

A spokesperson for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said

“At the request of the Justice of the Peace Judge Robbie Vasquez, Sheriff Javier Salazar sent Sheriff’s Deputies to augment security at Precinct 2. According to the Judges request to Sheriff Salazar, Constables Deputies had left the doors unattended yesterday at a crucial time during business hours which presented a serious security concern to the Judge.”

One of the primary responsibilities of the constables deputies of Precinct 2 is to provide security to the building, which also houses the offices of the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.

The situation comes less than a week after an interim Precinct 2 constable was named. In September, Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela said she would run for sheriff, triggering her resignation under Texas law.

She has also been the subject of an FBI raid and a lawsuit alleging sex discrimination.

