SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist lead police on a high-speed-chase after officers attempted to pull him over for a routine traffic stop, according to Bexar County Deputies.

The traffic stop took place Saturday night on Eisenhower Road and I-35 near the city's north east side.

Police said the motorcyclist left the scene, leading to a high speed chase through several neighborhoods along Nacogdoches Road and Austin Highway.

The driver of the motorcycle then sped to I-35, heading north towards Judson Road. He stopped on the bridge and dropped his bike, leading deputies on a foot chase.

Authorities were able to arrest the suspect. He was taken into custody with several charges pending and also has a felony warrant. No injuries were reported.