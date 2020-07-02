SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County authorities say Sheriff Javier Salazar led the effort to search for a man who had been mistakenly released from custody Thursday morning due to "clerical error."

According to BCSO officials, Dylan Murray, 24, was released from custody shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he didn't have to pay any money. His charge was a non-violent one.

However, it was while waiting to be brought before a judge for a separate out-of-country warrant, officials said, that Murray was mistakenly released. Salazar "initiated a search" for Murray, and later located him in central San Antonio, where he was arrested without incident.

