Two men arrested, accused of aggravated robbery on the northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided details on an aggravated robbery that took place on Monday.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of Lakebend West Drive on the city's northeast side.

Sheriff Salazar said the suspects, who are men in their 30s, were involved in an attempted robbery that did "not go so well."

Deputies said they observed the robbery in progress and a pursuit ensued. The driver shortly crashed and was taken into custody.

The passenger fled on foot and stole a vehicle from an oil change shop. The vehicle’s engine soon failed and the suspect was taken into custody. Before the suspect was taken into custody, he attempted to take the deputy's weapon, but was Tased in the process, BCSO said.

"We're just fortunate they were not successful in hurting anybody or killing anybody," said Sheriff Salazar.

The suspects will face multiple felony charges.