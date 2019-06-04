SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 30 hours after a hiker stumbled upon burned remains in northwest Bexar County Thursday afternoon, leading the community to believe the five-week-long search for a missing mother and businesswoman may have ended, local authorities now say that is not the case.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Friday evening that the remains do not belong to Andreen McDonald, but instead to another woman between approximately 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4 in height.

“If anyone is missing a relative of that description, we’d like to know about it,” he said.

Salazar said height is one thing that played a role in BCSO being “fairly certain” the remains do not belong to McDonald. According to him, she was closer to six feet in height.

BCSO will be reaching out to local and regional authorities to find out about any other women who may be missing in the area.

“While we remain resolute to continue the search for Andreen and to continue to find closure for her family, we now have another family that we need to try to identify this other victim (with) and try to bring closure to another family who has yet to be identified," he said.

The sheriff also asked the public to continue providing any tips or information that may help not just with the McDonald case, but now with this victim as well. Those tips can be provided either by calling (210)335-6070 or emailing bcsotips@bexar.org.