SAN ANTONIO — Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man they say tried to abduct a child.

A Facebook post from BCSO says that a 13-year-old girl was walking home on the west side near the intersection of Loop 1604 and I-90 Monday when she was grabbed by a man on a bicycle.

The man tried to take the girl to a nearby greenbelt, but a passerby stopped and intervened. The suspect then took off on a bike. Deputies searched the area but could not locate the man.

The Sheriff's Office describes the suspect as an "older black male" with black or gray chin whiskers. They say his bicycle was possibly orange, but witnesses were not certain.

BCSO says the investigation by their Criminal Investigations Division is ongoing, and ask anyone with information to call (210) 335-6000.

© 2018 KENS