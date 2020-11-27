BCSO: Person dies after being clipped by train on Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO — A man died after being clipped by a train just before Thanksgiving ended on the far southwest side.
According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at 11:57 p.m. along the train tracks near the intersection of Shepherd Road and Macdona Lacoste Road outside of Loop 1604.
BCSO released preliminary information, stating a male and female were "walking on the train tracks for an unknown reason when a train began approaching."
Investigators said it appears the two moved off the tracks, but the male was "clipped" by the train.
When medical units arrived, they began performing life-saving measures, but the male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released by the Medical Examiner's Office.