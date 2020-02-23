SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead after a vehicle rollover on the far northwest side.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 20600 block of State Highway 16 South near Canyon Creek Preserve.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to the fatal crash.

They said the driver, later identified as Alejandro Garcia, lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe. He left the roadway and flipped, landing in the grassy median.

A 54-year-old passenger was killed in the wreck. He was later identified as Arnulfo Cortez.

Traffic Safety Unity Deputies conducted a field sobriety test on the driver. He was taken into custody for Intoxication Manslaughter.