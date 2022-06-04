BCSO: One person in custody following woman taken against will

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received. Please check back for updates.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's is expected to provide an update after a woman was taken against her will on the far southwest side Saturday afternoon.

BCSO and SWAT responded to the 11200 block of Briggs Road after receiving information about a woman being taken against her will. SWAT was called out after the residents inside the location closed the door and refused to comply with demands, officials say.

Authorities say this residence is the same place where officials busted a human smuggling case in February.

BCSO then gassed the residence and took one person into custody.