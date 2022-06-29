BCSO on scene of suspected homicide on the southwest side

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received. Please check back for updates.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a homicide in the 7000 block of Calle Fincias in West Bexar County, officials say.

Officials said around 1 p.m. Wednesday, they responded to the area for shots fired. They said they are not sure about the details involving the shooting, but can confirm that at least two firearms were used since different calibers of shell casings were recovered.

Officials say the victim was shot at least once. His car then rolled several yards into a wooded area and witnesses say that's when two suspects followed the car into the wooded area and fired more shots. That victim was found dead.

Undercover officers were able to get the license plate and other identifiers of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was later found at a residence near Southwest High School.

Officials said the students at the high school are safe.

It was noted that there was a previous shooting in the area Sunday, but at this time police said they are not able to link the two. The victim in that shooting is on life support so the organs can be harvested, but he has been pronounced dead.