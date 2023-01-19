BCSO officer involved in three vehicle crash while working funeral procession

Another person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but the off-duty officer is said to be okay.

SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's Officer was involved in a three vehicle crash while working a funeral procession Thursday morning, officials say.

The crash with the off-duty motorcycle officer happened at I-35 and Eisenhour during a funeral procession. BSCO said the officer is okay, but they do not know what led to the crash at this time.

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution. There were no further details available.

