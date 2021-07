Many jobs in the San Antonio area have been offering incentives as a way to appeal to prospective employees.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office announced they will be giving out $2,000 as part of a hiring bonus for detention deputies.

An agency wide hiring event will be taking place Wednesday, July 28 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Tripoint YMCA located at 3233 N St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, Texas, 78212.

Many jobs in the San Antonio area have been offering incentives as a way to appeal to prospective employees.