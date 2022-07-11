BCSO needs your help identifying suspect in catalytic converter theft

The footage from Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows a white male with a mask on walk briefly into the camera view and then walk back out of the view.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a catalytic converter theft on the far east side of San Antonio.

Back in June, BCSO Patrol was dispatched to a burglary of a building in the 13000 block of FM 1346 in far East Bexar County. Officials were told that an unknown person or persons entered the fenced in area and then made their way into the automotive shop where tools, four catalytic converters, and a truck were all stolen.

Investigators discovered that the suspect had entered the property through a hole in the fence and then went inside the building to commit the burglary. The truck that was stolen appeared to have been driven through the fence, as there was damaged sustained to the fence.

Footage obtained from BCSO shows a white male with a mask on walk briefly into the camera view and then walk back out of the view. The suspect is believed to be in his 40s to 50’s, 5’7- 6’ tall, and weighs approximately 190- 215 pounds.

If you or someone you know has any information on the suspect(s), contact Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. A potential reward of up to $5,000.00 can be awarded for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect. Remember, you can remain anonymous.

