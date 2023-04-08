BCSO needs your help identifying robbery suspects

They allegedly robbed a smoke shop in south Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a smoke shop on the south side of the county.

Officials say deputies responded to a robbery in progress at the Sugar Lead Smoke Shop in the 24000 block of US Hwy 281 S in South Bexar County around 1 p.m. Friday.

Two men armed with a handgun entered the store, held a store clerk at gunpoint, and then drove off in a 2013 or 2014 black Toyota Camry with chrome edged windows.

The BCSO is asking anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the pair of suspects seen in the photos, to contact them at (210) 335-6000 or email bcsotips@bexar.org.

You can remain anonymous.

