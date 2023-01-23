BCSO needs your help finding missing 27-year-old man

He was last seen on the far south-side in the 900 block of SE Military Dr.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Officials say Robert Rodriguez Junior, 27, was last seen Saturday in far south Bexar County near the 900 block of SE Military Dr., or near FM 1937.

He is 5'8" tall and weighs approxiamtely 140 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say Robert has a medical condition that requires medication.

He was last seen in a neon green hoodie and beige shorts with an oil stain on them and slide shoes.

If you know anything about rodriguez's whereabouts-- call the sheriff's office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org.

