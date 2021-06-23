BCSO: Multiple stolen vehicles found in Atascosa

Authorities are continuing to investigate, looking for other possible stolen vehicles.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office received reports of a stolen vehicle, and when authorities went to investigate, they recovered three stolen vehicles.

The incident was reported Wednesday in the 14700 block of Bradley Road in Atascosa.

"Due to this being a known place for stolen vehicles that is associated with a separate location off of Shepard Road, deputies responded to Shepard Road as well," BCSO says.

