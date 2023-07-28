BCSO is asking for help finding a missing woman last seen in April

She was last seen on the northeast side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, officials are seeking information on a missing woman who was last seen on the northeast of San Antonio nearly four months ago.

Aretha Terrese Rhone, 34-years-old, was last seen on April 1 around 8 a.m., according to BCSO.

Rhone is described as 5'6'' and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. BCSO also says she has a tattoo on her right arm that says "Terry" and a birthmark on her leg.