BCSO searches for missing teen last seen June 24

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their search for a missing teen last seen on the southeast side Saturday evening.

BCSO says Abbigail Richter, 17, was last seen June 24 around 6:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Grand Lake.

Richter was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black Nike sandals, and carrying a black string bag.

She is described as 5'7'', weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a heart tattoo under her left eye, left wrist that says "2005" and a half moon sunrise on her left hand.