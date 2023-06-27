x
BCSO searches for missing teen last seen June 24

Richter was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black Nike sandals, and carrying a black string bag.
Credit: BCSO

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in their search for a missing teen last seen on the southeast side Saturday evening. 

BCSO says Abbigail Richter, 17, was last seen June 24 around 6:45 p.m. on the 500 block of Grand Lake. 

Richter was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts, black Nike sandals, and carrying a black string bag. 

She is described as 5'7'', weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a heart tattoo under her left eye, left wrist that says "2005" and a half moon sunrise on her left hand. 

BCSO has urged anyone with information to call at (210) 335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org. 

