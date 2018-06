The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Sunday missing 15-year-old Julie Argueta was found safe.

Argueta went missing on June 7 after telling her family she was going for a walk near Lookout Canyon.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office had released images of a person of interest in her disappearance, Johnathen Soto.

Officials did not give details on where or how she was found, or whether Soto was with her.

