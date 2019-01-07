SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE: The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says 15-year-old Heather Lavelle Sanders has been found and reunited with family. The department offered its thanks to those who helped share her information.

Original story:

BCSO is looking for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen by her family June 22.

Heather Lavelle Sanders was last seen wearing charcoal grey soccer shorts and an unknown color tank top, according to the facebook post.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office ⚠️🚨Missing Person- Please Share🚨⚠️ Name: Heather Lavelle Sanders Age: 15 Height: 5'04 Weight: 195 Eyes: Brown- wears black framed glasses Hair: Brown Heather Lavelle Sanders was last seen by family...

Those found to be harboring Heather may face charges for Harboring a Runaway, according to police.

For any information you may have on Heather's whereabouts please contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or call us at (210) 335-6070.