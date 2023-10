BCSO wants those with any information to reach out.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as they search for a missing teen last seen on the west side Oct. 4.

The 13-year-old, Zarriah Kloe Turnage, was last seen at 5:35 p.m. on the 800 block of Creek Gate Dr., according to BCSO.

Turnage is described as 5'8'', weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pajama pants with grey and white Jordans.