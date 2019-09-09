ATASCOSA, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, 13-year-old Melanie Aleman was last seen on September 8 in the 11000 block of Briggs Rd. on the southwest side of Bexar County.

According to BCSO, Aleman was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. She is 5'1" and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office warned that anyone that may be harboring the missing teen could face charges for "Harboring a Runaway," which is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on Aleman's whereabouts is urged to contact the BCSO Missing Person's Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org or to call 210-335-6078.