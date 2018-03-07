Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says a man was shot in what appears to be a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon on the northeast side.

The shooting was in the 6900 block of Oldham, near New World Drive and Montgomery Drive around noon Tuesday.

Officials say the man who was shot was outside when someone drove past him and started shooting. He was hit in the neck and back.

Deputies say the man's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

No one has been arrested.

