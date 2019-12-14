SAN ANTONIO — A driver nearly T-Boned a Bexar County Deputy then lead them on a chase, BCSO said.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the city's southeast side. It happened as the man was driving eastbound on Fair Avenue near the I-37 intersection.

A chase began after the encounter and the man eventually parked his car and took off on foot.

Deputies caught up with him down the road and took him into custody. He's facing a Driving While Intoxicating charge and evading arrest. No other injuries were reported.